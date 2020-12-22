2020-12-22 08:21:08.98 Monroe City Retailer Sells Scratchers Ticket Worth $1 Million

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020-12-22 Monroe City Retailer Sells Scratchers Ticket Worth $1 Million

Abel’s Quik Shop, 519 N. Main in Monroe City, recently sold a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that contained a $1 million top prize. The “Max-A-Million” ticket –purchased by John Fulton of Monroe City – is the 153rd winning Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket to date worth $1 million or more. 

The $10 Scratchers game has over $15.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $1 million and four $50,000 prizes. 

In FY20, players in Monroe County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $1.04 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $108,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $95,890 went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

