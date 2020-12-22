Custom Dredge Works Delivers New Electric Chain-Ladder Dredge to Legacy Materials
Custom Dredge Works (CDW) is pleased to announce the delivery of a new 14" Electric powered Chain Ladder Dredge to Legacy Materials in Booneville Iowa
We choose CDW because of their reputation of quality and being the overall best value”WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Dredge Works is pleased to announce the delivery of a new 14” Electric powered Chain Ladder Dredge to Legacy Materials in Booneville Iowa, just outside of West Des Moines. Legacy Materials is a new Aggregate Mining operation that will supply sand and gravel aggregate to Concrete and Asphalt manufacturers in the Des Moines metropolitan area.
— Misty Wittern Lee, CEO and President of Legacy Materials
The new dredge boasts two unique characteristics: 1) Electric Powered, and 2) A Chain Ladder cutting system. The electric powered dredge will greatly reduce or eliminate Air pollution, Noise pollution, Water pollution, and ongoing Maintenance requirements. The Chain Ladder cutting system will allow the dredge to mine effectively and efficiently in the presence of large rock, coble, and other debris indicative of aggregate deposits in this area of Booneville adjacent to the Raccoon River.
Custom Dredge Works’ President, John Jones, is very excited and confident in the effectiveness of this new Dredge to achieve or exceed production goals and ambitions. Mr. Jones is quoted saying “Our focus was to design and deliver a World-Class Flagship Dredge to Legacy Materials. We believe that we have achieved that, and we are excited to see how this aggressive and cutting-edge dredge will aid Legacy in its rise to be one of the top aggregate mining operations in Iowa”.
"As a family-owned business ourselves, we are excited to work with another family-owned and oriented business in Custom Dredge Works. We choose CDW because of their reputation of quality and being the overall best value," said Misty Wittern Lee, CEO and President of Legacy Materials.
"At Legacy Materials, we pride ourselves in being a quality supplier that treats our customers like family. We recognize CDW is a leading global supplier in their industry and shares a common commitment to their customers," said Wittern. "Our experience with CDW exceeded our expectations. Their employees conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and most importantly CDW met our aggressive project timeline from a manufacturing perspective."
About Legacy Materials - Based in Booneville, IA Legacy Materials is a women-owned (WBE certification pending), woman-operated business that produces sand and gravel products for a variety of industries. As an Iowa Economic Development Authority Certified Targeted Small Business (TSB), Legacy Materials provides superior services and excellent quality products for customers in building communities and commercial developments across Central Iowa. www.legacymaterials.org -- Tel: 515.432.7333
Custom Dredge Works, headquartered in Topeka Kansas, is widely considered to be the preeminent manufacturer of Dredges specifically designed for the Aggregate Mining Industry. CDW employs approximately 100 skilled metal fabricators, Engineers, and Executive staff. www.CustomDredgeWorks.com
