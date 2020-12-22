RIO VERDE ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
Vancouver, Canada, December 22, 2020 – Rio Verde Industries Inc. (“Rio Verde” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Dennis Milburn, Patrick Mooney, Jesus Anundo Silva, Richard Hughes and Andres Rendle have resigned as directors of the Company. Mr. Rendle has also resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Binyomin Posen has been appointed to serve as director and Chief Executive Officer, and Hillel Posen, Jack Wortzman and Yonatan Colman have been appointed as directors of the Company, all to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations. In addition, Binyomin Posen was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Please contact Binyomin Posen at bposen@plazacapital.ca or 416 481-2222.
