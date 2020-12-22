Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,490 in the last 365 days.

Amagiri Young Invents New Genre While Telling A Story

Amagiri Young

Amagiri Young

New Track Offers Understanding And Hope

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagiri Young is teaching other artists the meaning of good music with his latest release. “Love Over Hate” is not only music, for a story of life’s realities.

“Love Over Hate” is an emotional hip hop ballad about Amagiri’s world. He states: the song “details the struggles of the street life and how today’s generation is caught up in a world that promotes hate over love.” His lyrics tell this story in an unapologetic way with a strong bass line. The production value showcases Amagiri’s talent for the studio. “Love Over Hate” is available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Amagiri Young grew from adversity to become the rising music star he is today. When he is not cranking out hit beats, he is studying music business at Full Sail University. Amagirir also started his own clothing and record label in 2014.

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Amagiri Young for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, you can make contact via the information provided below.
https://amagiriyoung.com/






Links:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheRealAmagiriYoung
Instagram: https://instagram.com/amagiriyoung
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmagiriYoung
YouTube: https://youtube.com/AmagiriYoung
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3zRPTGkNWQ3a0YztD3wkcC?si=JXYjBp56TnqlkQQdEj2e5g

Amagiri Young
Amagiri Young
+1 800-983-1362
realgeezassociation@icloud.com

You just read:

Amagiri Young Invents New Genre While Telling A Story

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.