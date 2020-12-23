Personal Injury Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida

personal injury lawyer

slip and fall personal injury lawyer

personal injury lawyers

rite law logo

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slips, trips, and falls can occur almost anywhere – retail stores, parking lots, apartment buildings, restaurants, hotels – and are often the result of a neglectful business or corporation. When an injury occurs due to a dangerous condition that could have been avoided, the property owner may be held liable for that accident.

Personal Injury Lawyers In Jacksonville

Personal Injury cases involve injuries that one party claims are the result of another party’s negligence. Examples include slips and fall but can also include claims involving negligent maintenance, negligent security, and product liability. Most cases are resolved through informal resolution at mediation or arbitration when those involved, their insurers and their legal representation, enter into a settlement agreement to resolve the case through a monetary payment rather than a jury trial. If an informal resolution is not possible, a formal personal injury case is initiated by the filing of a civil complaint against another party (person, business, etc.) claiming some type of negligence that caused them harm.

Those suffering from a personal injury due to a slip, trip, or fall have a limited time to file a claim, called a statute of limitations. Statutes of limitations are established by state law, can be different with each state, and can vary by type of injury. To learn more about the Statute of Limitations in Florida, visit http://statelaws.findlaw.com/florida-law/florida-civil-statute-of-limitations-laws.html.

Slip and Fall personal injury attorney in Jacksonville

If you’ve sustained a personal injury resulting from a slip, fall, or other types of a negligence action, the Law Offices of RITE law can help. Please contact us today for your Free Case Evaluation with one of our experienced attorneys. There are no upfront fees, and we are compensated once a recovery is made on your behalf.

Source: https://www.rite4justice.com/jacksonville-personal-injury-attorney/

Zachary G. Tucker
Rudolph, Israel, Tucker and Ellis, P.A.
+1 904-500-7483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Personal Injury Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Zachary G. Tucker
Rudolph, Israel, Tucker and Ellis, P.A.
+1 904-500-7483
Company/Organization
Oamii
319 Clematis Street Suite 118
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
United States
5612284111
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Implementing successful projects requires an effective combination of capabilities, methodologies, tools and techniques. Our company provides a comprehensive range of business marketing solutions that allow our clients to efficiently grow their businesses. We stand behind our commitments by ensuring exceptional services, quality leadership and technical expertise. As a result, we have become a leader in the global digital marketing arena. Furthermore, we also provide software engineering consulting services to both private and public sector clients. These services include project management, software development, testing, quality assurance and much more for desktop, mobile and cloud applications. We help our clients align their software development life cycle with business goals while dramatically reducing development and maintenance costs. By integrating our years of technical experience with proven business strategies, we are able to deliver seamless solutions anywhere in the world.

http://www.oamii.com

More From This Author
How to Get Star Ratings in Google Search Results
Personal Injury Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida
Top SEO Tips for Lawyers, Attorneys and Law Firms
View All Stories From This Author