Personal Injury Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slips, trips, and falls can occur almost anywhere – retail stores, parking lots, apartment buildings, restaurants, hotels – and are often the result of a neglectful business or corporation. When an injury occurs due to a dangerous condition that could have been avoided, the property owner may be held liable for that accident.

Personal Injury Lawyers In Jacksonville

Personal Injury cases involve injuries that one party claims are the result of another party’s negligence. Examples include slips and fall but can also include claims involving negligent maintenance, negligent security, and product liability. Most cases are resolved through informal resolution at mediation or arbitration when those involved, their insurers and their legal representation, enter into a settlement agreement to resolve the case through a monetary payment rather than a jury trial. If an informal resolution is not possible, a formal personal injury case is initiated by the filing of a civil complaint against another party (person, business, etc.) claiming some type of negligence that caused them harm.

Those suffering from a personal injury due to a slip, trip, or fall have a limited time to file a claim, called a statute of limitations. Statutes of limitations are established by state law, can be different with each state, and can vary by type of injury. To learn more about the Statute of Limitations in Florida, visit http://statelaws.findlaw.com/florida-law/florida-civil-statute-of-limitations-laws.html.

Slip and Fall personal injury attorney in Jacksonville

Source: https://www.rite4justice.com/jacksonville-personal-injury-attorney/