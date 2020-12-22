Longshore & Harbor Workers Compensation Act Lawyers Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act (LHWCA) provides protection to approximately 500,000 maritime workers across the United States who are injured while on a vessel in the navigable waters of the United States or its adjoining areas. This includes areas used in loading, unloading, repairing, and building vessels, as well as areas being built or repaired to aid navigation, such as fender systems.

The LHWCA provides over $747 million in monetary, medical, and vocational rehabilitation benefits in more than 27,000 cases annually for maritime workers and various other special classes of private industry employees disabled or killed by employment injuries or occupational diseases. In addition, the LHWCA program maintains over $2.8 billion in securities to ensure the continuing provision of benefits for these injured workers in cases of employer insolvency. Claimants depend upon timely receipt of benefits to provide food, housing, and a minimal standard of living for themselves and their families.

The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act benefits are paid directly by an authorized self-insured employer; or through an authorized insurance carrier; or, in particular circumstances, by a special fund administered directly by the Division of Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation, Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs within the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Navigating a Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act claim is a very complex and tedious process.

Established in 1952, The Non-Appropriated Funds Instrumentalities Act is a Federal act that extends the benefits of the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act (LHWCA) to protect civilian employees working for the U.S. military on stateside military bases. This includes those working in military department support organizations, in duty-free stores, in food prep/service, as well as in cleaning/sanitation. As a result, the Act essentially provides no-fault workers' compensation benefits to these employee segments. These claims are as intricate and tedious as normal LHWCA claims, and you will likely benefit from hiring an experienced attorney. There are no upfront costs or fees – no recovery, no fees.

If you have questions or need help with a claim, please contact the Law Offices of RITE law today for your Free Case Evaluation.

Source: https://www.rite4justice.com/longshore-harbor-workers-compensation-act/

