Defense Base Act Claim Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Defense Base Act is an extension of the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act that provides compensation and medical benefits to civilian employees working outside the United States on military bases or under U.S. government contracts for public works and national defense.

The Defense Base Act covers the following employment activities:

1. Working for private employers on U.S. military bases or on any lands used by the U.S. for military purposes outside of the United States, including those in U.S. Territories and possessions;

2. Working on public work contracts with any U.S. government agency, including construction and service contracts in connection with national defense or with war activities outside the United States;

3. Working on contracts approved and funded by the U.S. under the Foreign Assistance Act, generally providing for cash sale of military equipment, materials, and services to its allies, if the contract is performed outside of the United States; and

4. Working for American employers providing welfare or similar services outside of the United States for the benefit of the Armed Forces, e.g. the USO.

If anyone of the above criteria is met, all workers engaged in such employment activities, regardless of nationality, are covered under the Defense Base Act.

