Defense Base Act Claim Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida

DBA claim

Defense Base Act lawyer

Defense Base Act attorneys

rite law logo

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Defense Base Act is an extension of the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act that provides compensation and medical benefits to civilian employees working outside the United States on military bases or under U.S. government contracts for public works and national defense.

The Defense Base Act covers the following employment activities:

1. Working for private employers on U.S. military bases or on any lands used by the U.S. for military purposes outside of the United States, including those in U.S. Territories and possessions;

2. Working on public work contracts with any U.S. government agency, including construction and service contracts in connection with national defense or with war activities outside the United States;

3. Working on contracts approved and funded by the U.S. under the Foreign Assistance Act, generally providing for cash sale of military equipment, materials, and services to its allies, if the contract is performed outside of the United States; and

4. Working for American employers providing welfare or similar services outside of the United States for the benefit of the Armed Forces, e.g. the USO.

Defense Base Act Claim Law Firm Jacksonville

If anyone of the above criteria is met, all workers engaged in such employment activities, regardless of nationality, are covered under the Defense Base Act. If you have questions or need help with your DBA claim, please contact the Law Offices of RITE law, today for your Free Case Evaluation with one of our attorneys. Remember, no recovery, no fee.

Source: https://www.rite4justice.com/defense-base-act/

Zachary G. Tucker
Rudolph, Israel, Tucker and Ellis, P.A.
+1 904-500-7483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Defense Base Act Claim Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Zachary G. Tucker
Rudolph, Israel, Tucker and Ellis, P.A.
+1 904-500-7483
Company/Organization
Oamii
319 Clematis Street Suite 118
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
United States
5612284111
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Implementing successful projects requires an effective combination of capabilities, methodologies, tools and techniques. Our company provides a comprehensive range of business marketing solutions that allow our clients to efficiently grow their businesses. We stand behind our commitments by ensuring exceptional services, quality leadership and technical expertise. As a result, we have become a leader in the global digital marketing arena. Furthermore, we also provide software engineering consulting services to both private and public sector clients. These services include project management, software development, testing, quality assurance and much more for desktop, mobile and cloud applications. We help our clients align their software development life cycle with business goals while dramatically reducing development and maintenance costs. By integrating our years of technical experience with proven business strategies, we are able to deliver seamless solutions anywhere in the world.

http://www.oamii.com

More From This Author
Branding Your Mid-Size and Small Law Firm – 5 Key Things to Remember
Defense Base Act Claim Attorneys Jacksonville, Florida
Digital Marketing for your Small Law Firm . . . Make it a New Year’s Resolution
View All Stories From This Author