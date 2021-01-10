maxon and Fourier Intelligence join forces to transform rehabilitation technology
Virtual MOU signing between maxon and Fourier Intelligence. Top, left to right: Martin Zimmermann, Zen Koh, Eugen Elmiger, Owen Teoh; Bottom, left to right: Daniel Law, Tai Zhi Kang, Stefan Roschi, Jake Kee.
Eugen Elmiger, CEO maxon Group
maxon Group and Fourier Intelligence announce a global strategic partnership to drive the development of new technologies for Neurorehabilitation
Partnering with maxon will allow Fourier Intelligence to conceive, design and build the next generation of transformative rehabilitation robotic device and put patients on the best path to recovery.”SINGAPORE, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- maxon Group and Fourier Intelligence announce that they are entering into a global strategic partnership. maxon's precision drive systems and the start-up Fourier Intelligence’s rehabilitation robotics are a perfect match and are expected to drive the development of new technologies for patients.
— Zen KOH
Technology plays an increasingly important role in rehabilitation services and healthcare, Clinicians, engineers and companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of technological solutions to best meet the needs of patients. This is the main goal of the partnership between drive specialist maxon and start-up Fourier Intelligence, which specializes in exoskeletons and robotic rehabilitation. The two companies are pooling their expertise to develop industry-leading technological products and platforms for patient treatment.
“The partnership between maxon and Fourier is a powerful combination," said Eugen Elmiger, CEO maxon Group. "Fourier's understanding of the interplay between modern rehabilitation robotics and technological products perfectly complements maxon's philosophy of making the world a little better with our precision drive systems. Together, we will be able to generate industry-leading technological products and platforms.”
Fourier already uses BLDC motors from maxon in its ExoMotus X2 exoskeleton. In addition, maxon will become part of the Exoskeleton & Robotics Open Platform System (EXOPS™), an open platform for research and development of exoskeleton and robotics systems. maxon will provide a variety of customized drive solutions with motors, gearheads, encoders and controllers to aspiring engineers who want to develop robotics solutions for rehabilitation services.
"Partnering with maxon will allow us to provide the best technology portfolio on which to conceive, design and build the next generation of transformative technological products and platforms," said Zen KOH, co-founder and Group Deputy CEO of Fourier Intelligence. "Together, as one team, we will unlock the full potential of technological rehabilitation and put patients on the best path to recovery."
The Swiss specialist for quality drives
maxon is a developer and manufacturer of brushed and brushless DC motors, as well as gearheads, encoders, controllers, and entire mechatronic systems. maxon drives are used wherever the requirements are particularly high: in NASA's Mars rovers, in surgical power tools, in humanoid robots, and in precision industrial applications, for example. To maintain its leadership in this demanding market, the company invests a considerable share of its annual revenue in research and development. Worldwide, maxon has more than 3000 employees at nine production sites and is represented by sales companies in more than 30 countries.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists and patients, we aim to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
Please contact the maxon media office for more information:
media@maxongroup.com +41 41 662 43 81
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kerry GUO (Business Development Director)
Fourier Intelligence
Phone: +65 6911 6651
Email: kerry.guo@fftai.com
Kerry GUO (Ms)
Fourier Intelligence
+65 6911 6651
kerry.guo@fftai.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™