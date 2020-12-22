Top SEO Tips for Lawyers, Attorneys and Law Firms

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you want to bring clients to your law firm, then the easiest way to make that happen is to use Google to your advantage. About 95 percent of people looking for legal advice do so by using a search engine. Moreover, about 75 percent of legal consumers go to a law firm’s website after they have made a decision to take action.

So, is law firm success as simple as getting people to visit your website? Well, sure. But getting those visitors is not simple at all. And in the legal industry, every law firm is trying to achieve that same goal. So, competition is extremely stiff in the legal space.

Indeed, most if not every law firm is investing heavily in its website and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). That means that you not only need to join the SEO for law firms game – if you have not already – but you need to leverage your digital marketing better than the competition.

To help you on that path, we at Oamii are providing this blog as a way to give you some helpful insight and hopefully save you some time.

At Oamii, our specialty is leveraging technology to provide SEO for law firms.

If you would like more help with SEO without having to do all the tech work and go through the learning curve yourself, we invite you to give us a call. You can reach out to us through our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111.

While you consider whether you should outsource your SEO approach, here are 10 SEO for law firms tips.

1 – Rank for those Aggregator Sites

You likely have heard of Avvo, Justia, and Super Lawyers. They are aggregator sites that collect information on law firms and provide that to visitors to their sites. When you do a Google search for, say, “Personal injury lawyer, Palm Beach,” you will likely see Avvo or another aggregator site appear at or close to the top of the search results. While those sites are competing for coveted search result space, it might be better to work with them than against them. Optimize your profile on the aggregator site, so you can be found – and the aggregator site has done lots of the work for you.

2 – Keyword for Intent

When putting keywords in the content of your website, be sure that the keywords you choose capitalize on the “intent” of the potential client. If a user is looking for your services, have keywords that match the intent. For example, if someone wants to hire a Palm Beach personal injury attorney, then a good keyword (or phrase) would be “Hire a Palm Beach personal injury attorney.”

3 – Have a Site that is Easy to Use

An easy to use the site is not only good for the user’s experience, but also for rankings. Try your best to group content, navigation, and URL structures into organized buckets. It will reap Google search result benefits.

4 – Don’t Forget Local Searchers

You want to optimize your site for local search as well. To do that, get familiar with Google My Business and setting up a Google+ Business page. Be sure to verify and optimize that page as well.

5 – Reviews

Overall, star ratings are what we call a business opportunity. Why? Because so few websites have them. It is a quick and easy way to set you apart. Moreover, getting a website star rating attached to your site is not that difficult. It begins with ensuring that you have reviews online that you can pull from.

6 – Create Helpful Content

One of the main drivers that bring people to your site is the content on the site. We cannot emphasize enough that SEO success hinges on the ability to create and distribute content. And your content should not be just words – it needs to be helpful information that Google will note as rank-worthy.

7 – High Power Links

Have other sites link to your website. That is the best way to increase your favorability with Google algorithms. For example, the question and answer site Quora allows people with knowledge to respond to users’ questions. If you go on that site, answer a question or two (careful not to give legal advice), and then include a link to your site. That is how you begin to create a host of sites that all point to your website.

8 – Guest Blog

Guest blogging means writing blogs that appear on other sites. That builds more interest in your work, and you can have that blog link back to your website – another high powered link.

9 – Track Results

As you can see there is a considerable amount of time and effort that goes into getting organic traffic to your website. Once your digital SEO strategy is up and running you can use Google Analytics to see how many visitors are coming to your site through search engines and learn if the traffic is meaningful, such that real clients will come out of it.

Source: https://www.oamii.com/top-seo-tips-for-law-firms-lawyers-attorneys/