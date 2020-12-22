Branding Your Mid-Size and Small Law Firm – 5 Key Things to Remember

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you own or work for a small local law firm, then there is no question that you provide an indispensable benefit to your community. But if you really want to make sure that the members of your community to take full advantage of the services you offer, you need to stand out in the marketplace.

Now, let us talk about the 5 crucial elements you need in building your brand presence: target market, brand identity, simplicity, individuality, and consistency.

Key Tip # 1 – Target Market

There are a wide variety of legal specializations. But because of that, most firms tend to focus on just a few. This allows you to narrow your target market to the individuals who will be seeking your services. If you are an Intellectual Property lawyer, your best audience will not be clients going through a divorce (unless the married couple included co-creators of a valuable product).

Because you are branding a small law firm, your ideal target person is already a member of your community. Read your reviews and those of your competitors so you have a clear idea of that target person when searching for law firms in Florida.

By identifying your target person, rather than a demographic, you are better able to make a connection with the clients who want to work with you. This will be true regardless of whether you represent men seeking custody of their children, or help wrongfully terminated employees. Making your branding message resonate on a personal level with your audience will attract potential clients to you.

Key Tip #2 – Brand Identity

Just as you have identified your target person as a client, your brand identity must present an ideal person for your client to work with. That means that when you are advertising and posting on social media, you have to build a voice that not only represents your company but sounds like there is a real person on the other end of the connection.

If you are large enough to have a team manage your online engagement, make sure they are unified in their message and delivery. You want to make sure the branding of your small law firm has the same feel as those large companies.

Key Tip #3 – Simplicity

The human mind is only capable of holding onto a few ideas at a time, and an overly complex message will be lost in the shuffle. Accordingly, identify your mission statement, and make it as concise as possible so it is easy for people to remember. The same goes true regarding the name of your firm. If your partners have long or hard-to-spell names, consider using something easier for your clients to identify, particularly if it ties into the services you offer.

Key Tip #4 – Individuality

The most important part of branding your small law firm is to distinguish yourself from your competitors. That includes everything from the voice you use on social media, to the colors and fonts on your website. Keep in mind that being too different from your fellows can have the opposite of the intended effect, and certain design elements may be chosen or abandoned for good reason. Red is a powerful color, but it is also aggressive. Great for prosecutors, not so much for mediators.

Take the time to research the branding used by your competitors, and ask yourself why they have done things the way they have. If you like it, put your own twist on it. If you don’t like it, do something different, but make sure you have a reason for the course you take. This is particularly important if you are using a branding and marketing company like Oamii so you can articulate your vision for your organization.

Key Tip #5 – Consistency

Not only must your branding voice and image maintain the same theme, but also make sure that your contact information is free of typos and appears on many pages across your website and social media platforms.

Repetition of information is the easiest way to make your mark in the minds of your audience, and having a clear and consistent online presence will help you appear in search results.

