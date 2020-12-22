WILLISTON BARRACKS / FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A105111

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12-21-2020 @ 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 22 Lawrence Heights, Jericho

VIOLATION:

1. Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Logan J. Carter

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 21st, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers with VSP Williston received information that a subject with a warrant for his arrest was currently residing at an address in Jericho, VT.

Troopers responded to the address and located Logan Carter (age 26) of Jericho, VT. Investigation determined that Carter was wanted by the state of Texas on four counts of 1st Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, a felony in Texas punishable by a minimum of five years imprisonment. His bail had been set at $80,000 in Texas.

Carter was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail set by the honorable court.

Carter is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on December 22nd, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice, and awaits further extradition to Texas.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-22-2020 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Y - NWSCF

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782