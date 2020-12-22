TOP Nanometal Corp Offers Customized FCCL Solutions for Small and Medium-sized FPC and IC Substrate Manufacturers

TOP Nanometal Corporation’s R&D and engineering team has more than 30 years’ experiences in R2R sputtering, chemical electroplating/electroforming process developing, and machine design.” — CEO of TOP Nanometal Corporation

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOP Nanometal Corporation is a professional electronic materials manufacturer specializing in 2-layer FCCL, mainly used for flexible printed circuit boards. It also assists small and medium-scale FPC manufacturers and electronic factories to develop and design new products with its innovative FCCL solutions. TOP Nanometal Corporation will be showcasing its new product, Ultra Thin 2L-FCCL (2-Layer Flexible Copper Clad Laminate) at a number of upcoming industry exhibitions including Touch Taiwan 2021, a leading exhibition for the display and high-tech industries during Apr 21 - Apr 23, 2021.

The Ultra Thin 2L-FCCL is the thinnest FPC type of FCCL, which is the preferred FPC material for fine pitch, narrow border pattern design, especially for 5G applications. TOP Nanometal Corporation is committed to providing high quality and value-added electronic materials to customers worldwide, and sees vast opportunities in customized products with strong technical expertise. TOP Nanometal Corporation will continue supporting and providing FCCL solutions to customers with latest and exceptional ideas and designs.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Provide 2um~8um Ultra thin 2L-FCCL for flexible PCB design

• High heat resistance

• Fine flexural/bending endurance

“TOP Nanometal Corporation’s R&D and engineering team has more than 30 years’ experiences in R2R sputtering, chemical electroplating/electroforming process developing, and machine design. We are capable of systematically expanding capacity, ensuring highly stable process, and consistently developing next generation products for our customers.” – CEO of TOP Nanometal Corporation



About TOP Nanometal Corporation

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New Taipei City,Taiwan, TOP Nanometal Corporation is an advanced leader in developing and providing innovative electronic materials for the PCB industry. TOP Nanometal Corporation’s Ultra thin 2L-FCCL can not only be used for FPC, but also can be applied in fine pitch IC Substrate as ultra thin copper foil(developing project). Our customer base includes world renowned FPC manufacturers and SME design houses.





