Amusement & Redemption Gaming Machines set for Online Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

Ms.Pac-Man/Galaga Arcade Machine Combo

Nascar Team Racing Sit Down Arcade Racer

Lil' Hoop Shot Amusement/Redemption

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase popular amusement games for your business or personal entertainment at home.”
— Spanky Assiter
CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the online only auction of amusement and redemption gaming machines. The online auction bidding is open now and will begin to close on Monday, December 28th at 7 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase popular amusement games for your business or personal entertainment at home,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss out on your chance to bid on these popular and exciting games. Make plans to bid.”

The complete auction catalog and online bidding information can be found at www.assiter.com. Some of the games include the following and more:

Amusement/Redemption Machines
• Gold Zone
• Bid Haul
• Monster Drop
• Lite'Em Up
• Dinoscore
• Lil' Hoop Shot
• Barrel of Monkeys
• SpongeBob SquarePants
• Stop The Clock
Arcade Machines
• The Fast and Furious Super Bikes Racer
• Zoofari Light Gun
• Target Terror Light Gun
Ms.Pac-Man/Galaga Combo
• Star Wars Trilogy Sit Down
• Pinnacle Claw Gaming
Nascar Team Racing Sit Down Racer
• Battle Gear 2 Head to Head Racer
And More!

The auction is open to the public with online only bidding. For more information call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.

Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.

# # #

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.

Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-655-3900
info@assiter.com
Assiter Auctionners

