Los Angeles County’s new district attorney, George Gascón, on Friday retreated from his proclamation on Dec. 7, his first day in office, that deputies, going forward, may not allege enhancements, ever, and must ask the judge in each case in which such allegations have been made to strike them “in the furtherance of justice.”
You just read:
Gascón Backs Down on Absolute ‘No-Enhancements’ Policy
