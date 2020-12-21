Ease Into the Holidays with Underground Sun Live Virtual Music Performances
The Indie Music Record Label Will Host a Holiday Special on December 23rd at 5 PM PSTOJAI, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get a quick dose of holiday warm-and-fuzzies with Underground Sun on the Holiday Special on via YouTube Premier on Wednesday, December 23rd at 5 PM PST. In 10 minutes or less, we guarantee you’ll be feeling the love at the end of this difficult year.
Stream Live: https://www.youtube.com/user/UndergroundSunVenice
Hosted by David Franz, the Holiday Special will feature live performances from Jade Hendrix, TD Lind, and Danny McGaw. Underground Sun artists from across the globe will share their holiday sentiments along with some quick recaps and highlights of some of the great things that have happened this year despite the strange turmoil of 2020. It will be a moment of reflection and gratitude; a warm message of hope for 2021.
Underground Sun Holiday Special Lineup:
● Jade Hendrix will sing "She's In It,” a beautiful love song about her new wife in front of a crackling fireplace. Get a sneak peek here.
● TD Lind and Danny McGaw will come together to sing a gorgeous holiday song. The duo will serenade you with sincere vocals, acoustic and piano.
● Holiday messages and shout outs from Underground Sun artists.
● Brief recaps of Underground Sun’s 2020.
David Franz and Underground Sun artists are available for interviews.
Madison Frilot
Anika PR
+1 510-725-8617
madison@anikapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn