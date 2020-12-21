Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,178 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Preliminary Injunction in Stopping the Nuclear Bailout Fee

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement in regards to today's ruling in litigation related to House Bill 6: 

“Today’s ruling proves that the powerful can be held accountable and that corruption will be rooted out. Everybody who pays an electric bill whether for their own home or a job-sustaining manufacturer, is the winner today. Your pocket will not be picked." 

MEDIA CONTACT: Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-

You just read:

Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Preliminary Injunction in Stopping the Nuclear Bailout Fee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.