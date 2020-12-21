Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Preliminary Injunction in Stopping the Nuclear Bailout Fee

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement in regards to today's ruling in litigation related to House Bill 6:

“Today’s ruling proves that the powerful can be held accountable and that corruption will be rooted out. Everybody who pays an electric bill whether for their own home or a job-sustaining manufacturer, is the winner today. Your pocket will not be picked."

MEDIA CONTACT: Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-