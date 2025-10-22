AG Yost Honors Fallen State Trooper Nicholas Cayton

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost will join members of Ohio law enforcement to honor fallen Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton during a celebration of life this afternoon in Youngstown. Yost issued the following statement ahead of the service.

“Days like these are particularly hard, and they never get easier.

“Along with grief comes deep gratitude for the countless men and women like Trooper Cayton who selflessly put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

“I stand with Ohio’s law enforcement in support and solidarity as they show up every day to protect the people of our state.”

