Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,028 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost Honors Fallen State Trooper Nicholas Cayton

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost will join members of Ohio law enforcement to honor fallen Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton during a celebration of life this afternoon in Youngstown. Yost issued the following statement ahead of the service.

“Days like these are particularly hard, and they never get easier.

“Along with grief comes deep gratitude for the countless men and women like Trooper Cayton who selflessly put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

“I stand with Ohio’s law enforcement in support and solidarity as they show up every day to protect the people of our state.”

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AG Yost Honors Fallen State Trooper Nicholas Cayton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more