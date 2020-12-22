Auto/Mate Named a 2020 Best Places to Work in Albany
Our employees are excited, they’re engaged, and this great recognition reflects that”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto/Mate, a business unit of DealerSocket, was named a 2020 Best Places to Work in New York State's Capital Region by the Albany Business Review. The announcement marks 11-straight years and the first time since being acquired by DealerSocket in February that Auto/Mate has received the honor, which recognizes companies with strong workplace cultures and engaged employees.
— Dave Druzynski, VP of people and culture, DealerSocket
“The acquisition brought together two leading software providers in the automotive industry that are so closely aligned in our focus on company culture, the well-being of our employees, and creating a work environment that promotes career growth, mentorship, and fun,” said Dave Druzynski, vice president of people and culture at DealerSocket. “More than anything, I believe the acquisition and the investments DealerSocket has already made in Auto/Mate signaled to our employees that we are a company that is innovative and cares about its team members. Our employees are excited, they’re engaged, and this great recognition reflects that.”
Auto/Mate was one of 12 organizations honored in the "large companies" category with more than 150 employees. Every year, the Albany Business Review honors 48 companies with its “Best Places to Work” distinction. The business journal partners with Nebraska-based research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous employee engagement surveys.
“Auto/Mate and DealerSocket have always placed a high priority on employee engagement, because we know when our team members are excited about their job, our more than 9,000 dealership customers receive our white-glove standard for customer service,” said Tony Graham, executive vice president and general manager of DealerSocket’s Auto/Mate business unit. “Our multiyear awards in dealer satisfaction are proof of that. That’s why Auto/Mate takes great pride in our 11-year run as one of Albany Business Review’s Best Places to Work.”
Auto/Mate provides world-class dealership management system (DMS) software and support to auto dealerships nationwide. Perks of working at the Albany, N.Y., location include a leadership-supported Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program; career opportunities across the globe; an entire department dedicated to employee engagement; an employee-recognition program; a wellness program; medical, dental, vision, 401K with company match, and flexible spending account; company-paid life and disability insurance; paid vacation, sick days, and holidays; paid parental leave; a collaborative and open office environment; and casual dress code.
For information on current career opportunities at DealerSocket and its Auto/Mate business unit, visit: www.dealersocket.com/careers/
About DealerSocket
DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket’s software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,600 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,600 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
+1 6026808960
hforsberg.cwpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn