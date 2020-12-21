Governor awards $4.18 million for domestic violence victims in north and central Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $4.18 million to eight agencies in north and central Alabama to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault victims deserve access to professional assistance in a timely manner,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies who always respond to victims that often have nowhere else to turn.”

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc., based in Huntsville, is using funds of just over $1 million to serve victims in Madison, Jackson, Limestone and Morgan counties. The agency provides forensic exams and advocacy services to victims and their families. Matching funds of $261,750 will supplement the grant.

One Place of the Shoals, based in Florence, is using funds of $162,000 to provide free professional assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties. The organization provides counseling, court accompaniment, legal advocacy and assistance with filing protection from abuse orders. A portion of the grant supports travel so staff can provide direct services to victims in their community. Matching funds of $40,500 will supplement the grant.

Safeplace Inc. of Florence is receiving $1.6 million to continue serving residents in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Marion counties. Safeplace offers services to aid victims including counseling, safety planning, legal assistance, court advocacy, two shelters and six outreach locations. The organization also trains law enforcement personnel and community groups to identify the signs of abuse and about assistance available to victims. Matching funds of $417,000 will supplement the grant.

Victim Services of Cullman, which serves victims in Cullman and Winston counties, is using funds of $411,000 for its Domestic Violence and Recovery and its Sexual Violence and Recovery projects. The projects work to ensure victims and their children are provided support services and resources such as advocacy, community education and outreach to help eliminate further violence. Matching funds of $102,750 will supplement the grant.

AshaKiran Inc., a Huntsville based agency, was awarded a $523,000 grant to continue providing services to people representing a wide range of cultures and who live in Madison, Montgomery and Mobile counties. The agency assists in cases throughout the state when needed by providing culturally specific services in various languages to shelter programs, first responders and professionals. Qualified interpreters and translators will also be accessible to sheltered and non-sheltered victims. Matching funds of $130,750 will supplement the grant.

Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama, based in Jasper, is using a $203,000 grant for its Daybreak program which provides a 24-hour crisis line, temporary emergency shelter, court advocacy, case management, safety planning, referral to other assistance agencies, peer support, financial assistance and other direct services for victims. The organization assists victims in Walker County. Matching funds of $50,750 will supplement the grant.

Family Services Center Inc., based in Huntsville, is using grant funds of $89,000 to provide services to bereaved family and friends in need of support following the loss of a loved one. Services include grief counseling for one-on-one and group settings, education group sessions, advocacy and assistance navigating court proceedings. The center also hosts events to support families through difficult times of the year such as holidays. The grant serves Madison, Cullman, Morgan, Franklin, Lauderdale, Colbert, DeKalb, Lawrence, Winston, Jackson, Marion, Limestone and Marshall counties. Matching funds of $22,250 will supplement the grant.

AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville is using funds of $81,000 for its Thrive Alabama to expand direct services to victims of crime, including domestic violence and sexual assault. Thrive Alabama’s focus is free mental health counseling, victim advocacy and psychosocial support to populations considered marginalized, including minorities, vulnerable older adults, people from rural areas and the LGBTQ+ community. The grant will serve Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties. Matching funds of $20,250 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey is dedicated to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations plays a vital role in making sure victims get help quickly and from dedicated professionals.”

