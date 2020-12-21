Westminster Barracks/Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident: Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 20B204180

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz -Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd - Division of

Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: December 19, 2020 @ approximately 4:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 17 Independent Drive, Hartland, VT – a 2 story wood frame home

Owners of the house: Stephen Murray (age 63) and Marlene Murray (age 63)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 19, 2020 at approximately 4:45 PM a neighbor who lives on Independent Drive in Hartland saw flames coming from the basement area of the Murray home at 17 Independent Drive and called 911. Upon arrival of the fire department the house was fully engulfed in flames from the basement to the roof. Several local fire departments assisted at the scene and had to relay water from a nearby dry hydrant to a portable pond to keep a continuous supply of water. Once the blaze was under control the Hartland Fire Chief, John Sanders, requested the assistance from the DPS Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU). On December 20, 2020 at 8:00 AM members of the FEIU responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation of the fire. Due to the extensive damage and almost complete consumption of the home, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The origin, based on the witness who saw the fire and called 911, is in the basement. The two story house had burned almost completely while the roof, second and first floors had collapsed into the basement and were also consumed in the fire. The Murrays, who were not home when the fire occurred, lost six German Shepherd dogs who were inside the home. No humans were injured during the fire, but the house is a complete and total loss. The fire remains under investigation and anyone having any information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz at 802-878-7111 or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov

The attached picture shows the front of the house from the street side. There is only a partial wall remaining from the back of the house, as most everything has fallen into the basement and has been consumed. The building in back is a garage and workshop.

Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz

Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, A-Troop West

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111

todd.ambroz@vermont.gov