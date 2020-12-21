Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wanted Person/ St Johnsbury VSP

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Jason Schlesinger                           

STATION:   St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/21/20 / 0842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 742 Oregon Rd, Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Wanted person

 

ACCUSED: Craige Davison                                              

AGE: 54 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/21/20 at approximately 0842 hours Troopers were dispatched to 724 Oregon Road in Concord in Essex County for the report of a family fight. The report was Craige Davison had burned a household member with a "live wire" and CALEX was en route also. Troopers were informed Davison had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear for the following charges: Aggravated 2nd degree Domestic Assault, DUI#3, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License, Careless and Negligent Operation of a vehicle and Resisting Arrest, which was dated May 16, 2019. Troopers located Davison in the second floor of the residence after ignoring commands from the Troopers. Davison was taken into custody after a brief struggle. During the investigation Troopers learned Davison did not cause the burn to the household member. All persons on scene were evaluated by EMS and released. Davison was transported to the Caledonia Superior Court in St Johnsbury where he was released with conditions of release to appear at his next court date.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  unknown          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

 

