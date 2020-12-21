Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. Offers a Hope-Filled Holiday Message to their Supporters and Global Community

While acknowledging the hardships many faced this year, the company looks forward to celebrating the near-future deployment of their technologies.

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Infrastructure Development., Inc., a leader in sustainable hydropower technology and innovation, today offers their warm holiday wishes to supporters and partners who have contributed to their exciting journey moving forward into the New Year.

“We know that times are tough this year,” says Kenneth W. Welch, Jr. inventor and C.E.O. of Global Oceanic Designs and SeaDog Systems Inc. “Many are grieving, whether it be the health of a loved one, losses to small businesses, or personal sacrifices and changed plans. The pandemic affected all of us in unexpected ways this year, and the holiday season holds many mixed emotions. We want our community to know that we are determined to continue to foster a healthy world where we can all celebrate together once again.”

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. are among the leaders in a new wave of hydropower energy set to change the face of the energy economy. They have celebrated successes this year with major milestones in funding and expansion of their technologies, including a recent $5 million investment, which will allow them to finalize the hardware needed for their wave energy conversion systems, and to initiate their global launch.

Speaking from their recently upgraded wave pool facility, nestled in the piney woods of Willis, Texas, Georg Engelmann, engineer, and C.E.O. at Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. notes, “We know many families can’t gather together this year as they usually do, but we want to spread as much holiday cheer and hope as we can, and let our friends and communities know that we are fighting tirelessly to offer something for the world to be hopeful about. By this time next year, we will bring in the holiday cheer with sanction for full-scale deployment of our new hydropower grid and dam-free wave energy systems.”

Indeed, for Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc., ‘Tis the season to expand!

“Our current projects are moving along smoothly, including the construction of a working mock-model section of our underwater pipeline and artificial head systems, along with enhancements to our wave testing facilities, and strategic global advocacy for the deployment of these systems to market,” shared Mr. Welch.

“We want to thank all of our amazing supporters and investors who have made 2020 such a successful year for the Company. We do this work because we want to help shape a world that is livable for us all in the future. We are one large step closer to that as we round out 2020, and for that, we have a big reason to bring in the yuletide cheer!”

As Mr. Engelmann concludes, “We balance the grief and the hope from this year with a newfound determination for victory in 2021. All in the global community are in our thoughts and prayers, and we wish you all peace, connection, and rejuvenation this season. We express our immense appreciation to our families, loved ones, and supporters. A very Happy New year to all!”

