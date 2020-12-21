Global M&A Alliance welcomes Keystone Business Advisors
Cornerstone International Alliance adds Keystone Business Advisors to its elite group of M&A advisors.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California M&A Firm Joins Cornerstone International Alliance
Global M&A Alliance Focused on Serving Lower Middle Market
Cornerstone International Alliance (C.I.A.), an international mergers and acquisition (M&A) alliance, has added Keystone Business Advisors of southern California to its team of elite M&A firms and advisors. The Alliance is comprised of 19 industry-leading M&A and investment banking firms in the U.S. and across the globe focused exclusively on serving businesses in the lower middle market.
“Keystone Business Advisors brings tremendous expertise to the Alliance and expands the reach and possibilities for all Alliance member clients,” stated Nick Olsen, Managing Director of Cornerstone International Alliance. Alliance partners work with business owners of firms with $500,000 to $10 million of EBITDA or $5 million to $150 million in revenue; developing accurate, honest and maximized valuations, helping sell a business or helping the owner’s business grow through strategic acquisitions.
“We are excited to join Cornerstone International Alliance and to be collaborating with other top-rated firms and advisors,” explained Dave Richards, President of Keystone Business Advisors, which serves the Los Angeles and Southern California areas. “We can draw on the expertise of fellow members as well as their reach to help market our client’s engagements.” Keystone Business Advisors has over 200 successfully completed transactions, with experience in industries including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, service, healthcare and ecommerce.
In addition to Keystone Advisors, other Alliance partners include: (*designates Founding Members):
• Agency Brokerage Consultants – Rockledge, FL *
• Burnett Business Advisors – Rocklin, CA
• Business Transitions Strategies – Pembroke, NH and Andover, MA *
• Cornerstone Business Services – Green Bay, WI, Orange County, CA and Tipton, IA *
• Delta Business Advisors – Scottsdale, AZ *
• Exit Strategies Group – Petaluma, CA, Roseville, CA, San Jose, CA and Camas, WA
• Forward Corporate Finance Limited – Bishop’s Stratford, UK
• Kingsbridge Capital Partners – Kansas City, MO *
• Kingsley Group – Springfield, MO *
• Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors – Lewisburg, PA *
• Portage M&A Advisory – Hamilton, ON, Niagara, ON and Toronto, ON
• Strategic M&A Advisors – Ridgeland, MS and Little Rock, AR
• Tennessee Valley Group – Franklin, TN *
• The Hughes Group & Associates – Edmond, OK
• The NYBB Group – Melville, NY and New York, NY
• The Woodward Company Inc. – Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
• Touchstone Advisor’s – Enfield, CT, Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT and Marlborough, MA *
• Walden Businesses, Inc. – Atlanta, GA *
