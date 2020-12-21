Benchmark Intel Xeon, Ansys Fluent, Dassault Simulia and More with Nor-Tech’s Demo Cluster

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based HPC technology solutions, is offering a free trial of HPC utilities on its no-cost, no-strings demo cluster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based HPC technology solutions, is offering a free trial of HPC utilities on its no-cost, no-strings demo cluster. Hardware includes the latest Intel Xeon CPUs and accelerators; applications include Ansys Fluent and Dassault Simulia. See the full list.

Nor-Tech, an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist and Intel Platinum Partner, integrates Intel’s new 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors into high performance servers and clusters, including the demo cluster. The many benefits of these processors include:

• Faster time to value with Intel Select Solutions

• Strong, capable platforms for the data-fueled enterprise

• Next-generation platform for cloud-optimized, 5G-ready networks, and next-generation virtual networks

• Breakthrough HPC and high-performance data analytics innovation

By running finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applications on compute clusters, organizations can achieve significant time and cost savings. These benefits are due to the parallel performance of FEA and CFD software running on high performance technology that leverages powerful Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. The result is a comprehensive modeling and analysis solution that enables design engineering and research groups of all sizes to increase simulation productivity. In addition to being cost-effective, these systems are surprisingly simple to use.

Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Because we provide a report after each trial, this is an excellent opportunity for anyone to quantify the performance advantages of upgrading to HPC technology. The benefits are all there in black and white.”

To find out more or sign up visit: www.simulationclusters.com.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.