DealerSocket Hires Automotive Software Veteran Byron McDuffee as COO
McDuffee brings more than two decades of auto industry innovation and helping dealers leverage data and digital technologies
Byron is an accomplished auto industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him to DealerSocket and our executive team”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerSocket, Inc., a leading SaaS provider to the automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Byron McDuffee as chief operating officer (COO). The 22-year automotive industry veteran will oversee DealerSocket’s operations, customer success and support, corporate development, strategy, vendor management, and analytics teams.
— Sejal Pietrzak, DealerSocket CEO
"Byron is an accomplished auto industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him to DealerSocket and our executive team," said DealerSocket CEO Sejal Pietrzak. "Byron has strong experience in leading global teams, creating successful growth strategies, optimizing processes, and driving analytics. He has a dealer-first customer service approach and a keen focus on building a strong company culture and positive employee engagement, all of which aligns with DealerSocket’s priorities. I am thrilled that he has joined us, and he is already making a significant positive impact to our company.”
McDuffee previously served as senior vice president and general manager of Automotive Services at Equifax, where he led and managed all aspects of the automotive business. McDuffee also served in a variety of leadership roles at CDK Global, including general management responsibilities and as the head of the company's global strategy and corporate ventures group.
“I’m excited to join DealerSocket, an organization whose goals are so closely aligned with my experience and passion for this great industry,” said McDuffee. “DealerSocket has made significant strides in helping dealers leverage data and product innovation to define the customer journey, increase buyer satisfaction, and maximize dealership profit potential. The acquisition of Auto/Mate elevates the company's market position even more, giving dealers a much-needed new choice in the full platform-provider space."
McDuffee, who will relocate from Illinois to DealerSocket’s Dallas headquarters in 2021, officially joined DealerSocket in November.
About DealerSocket
DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers' experience. DealerSocket's suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in franchise DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket’s software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
