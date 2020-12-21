COA Files for Preliminary Injunction and Restraining Order to Stop Most Favored Nation (MFN) Implementation
Oncologists Warn of “Dire Consequences” to Patients and Practices if MFN Experiment Proceeds
This is exactly the time when the government should be supporting the cancer community, not introducing something new that threatens patient care.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warning of “dire consequences” to patients with cancer and practices that treat them, the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) filed a motion for preliminary injunction and restraining order to prevent the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from implementing the Trump Administration’s dangerous proposal to lower drug prices.
— Ted Okon, COA
Today, COA filed the motion in United States District Court in Washington D.C. to stop the Most Favored Nation (MFN) Model interim final rule CMS-5528-IFC (“Interim Final Rule”). The filing includes declarations from community oncology practices detailing how the MFN would cause seniors to lose access to critical medical care and providers to suffer devastating financial losses.
- Click here to read COA’s latest request for a preliminary injunction and restraining order to stop the MFN.
“It is beyond disgusting that CMS has used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to advance this devastating proposal, particularly as patients and practices are dealing with the deadly resurgence of the virus. This is exactly the time when the government should be supporting the cancer community, not introducing something new that threatens patient care,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. “HHS and CMS deserve credit for helping health care providers throughout the early public health emergency, but now have obliterated all that good on a dangerous political gambit and terrible public policy that will end up hurting, not helping.”
The request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order follows COA’s submission last week of a complaint to the court alleging that the Interim Final Rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA); it was issued without the required notice-and-comment rulemaking procedures, and without the statutorily required “good cause” to dispense with such procedures, among other problems.
Read COA’s full request for a preliminary injunction and restraining order to stop the MFN at https://communityoncology.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/COA_PI-RO_Motion_Filed_12-18-20.pdf.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: The majority of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in the community oncology setting. Keeping patients close to their homes, families, and support networks lessens the impact of this devastating disease. Community oncology practices do this while delivering high-quality, cutting-edge cancer care at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) advocates for community oncology and smart public policy that ensures the community cancer care system remains healthy and able to provide all Americans with access to local, quality, affordable cancer care. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org.
