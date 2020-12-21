Nandos set their gift card offering apart from the competition with interactive packaging design by Burgopak

Nandos new gift card packaging collection creates a more exciting and valuable gifting experience Nandos new gift card packaging creates a more exciting and valuable gifting experience this Christmas Nandos new gift card packaging creates a more exciting and valuable gifting experience this Christmas

Nandos tap into the value of the gifting experience, with new product presentation that leaves a long lasting impression and greater brand impact in the home.

When there are few opportunities to engage with your consumer, now is the perfect time to invest in gift card packaging, and offer customers a more valuable and enriched gifting experience.” — Alethea Price, Marketing Manager at Burgopak

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thought of Christmas automatically brings to mind images of family and friends, shopping and gifting, and of course…food! Well what more perfect way to combine all three than with a Nandos Gift card!

Transcending culture, age or gender, Gift cards are one of the easiest gifts to purchase and the most welcome gift to receive, but they are also one of the most easily hidden away and forgotten. Done poorly they risk a lack lustre unboxing and a lost opportunity, but done well, the ultimate gift card experience can demonstrate thoughtfulness, value, excitement and importantly build an emotional connection between gifter, receiver, and brand.

That is exactly what Nandos encapsulated with their latest giftcard experience. Designed by Burgopak Packaging, to reflect the bold and zesty peri-peri taste of your classic Nandos dish, the packaging design incorporates pops of colour, with subtle symbols and spot UV texture to create both a visual and a tactile sensory experience.

The black minimalist outer-packaging, creates an air of value and exclusivity, which is extended through the innovative opening mechanism. To the right of the pack is a small pull tab – as this is pulled out, the cover of the pack appears to retreat inwards to hide inside the pack unveiling the gift card in a seamless and unexpected unboxing. This interactive mechanism heightens the product value providing an engaging and memorable experience for the recipient. In turn, this evokes a more sensory and emotional appreciation of the product, creating the ideal dynamic between gifter, receiver and brand.

By acknowledging the value of this gifting experience, Nandos have created a product presentation that leaves a long lasting impression and greater brand impact within the home. This not only increases the likelihood of future use, but also the sharing of the experience with friends and family. At this time of year, and in light of current restrictions as a result of the pandemic, the demand for gift cards has accelerated. When there are few opportunities to engage with your consumer, now is the perfect time to invest in gift card packaging, and offer customers a more valuable and enriched gifting experience.

If you’d like to learn more about this project, collaboration or receive a sample from Burgopak’s ever growing innovative packaging range, reach out to us and ask our sustainable options in your next product design info@burgopak.com.

Be sure to sign up to the official mailing list here, for all the latest news, innovations and up-coming limited designs from Burgopak and Duallok.