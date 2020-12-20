Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-80 Westbound Between Penfield and DuBois Now Open

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that I-80 westbound between the Penfield exit at mile marker 111 and the DuBois exit at mile marker 101 is now open. The road was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles at approximately 4:30 AM.

A detour that had been in place was lifted at approximately 9:15 AM.

PennDOT reminds you that motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598    

