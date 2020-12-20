I-80 Westbound Between Penfield and DuBois Now Open

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that I-80 westbound between the Penfield exit at mile marker 111 and the DuBois exit at mile marker 101 is now open. The road was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles at approximately 4:30 AM.

A detour that had been in place was lifted at approximately 9:15 AM.

