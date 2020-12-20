I-80 Westbound Closed Between Penfield and DuBois

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that I-80 westbound is closed between the Penfield exit at mile marker 111 and the DuBois exit at mile marker 101. The road is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted off the Interstate at exit 111 and will follow Route 153, Route 322, Route 4014 (Shaffer Road), and Route 255 to reconnect with I-80 at the DuBois interchange.

The detour is expected to be in place for several hours. PennDOT will issue an update once the closure has been lifted.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

