St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406353
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 @ 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Summerhill Rd. Walden, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Nathan Ault
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelmsford, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/19/2020 at approximately 2220 hours, Vermont State Police
received a report of a single vehicle crash into a tree on Summerhill Rd.
in Walden, VT. Responding Troopers met with the occupants at the scene. Further
investigation revealed the accused, Nathan Ault, was operating while under the
influence of intoxicants. Ault was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury
Barracks. At the conclusion of processing, Ault was released on a citation to appear in
Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division. There were no injuries sustained during the crash.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.