St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan                            

STATION:   St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 @ 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Summerhill Rd. Walden, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: Nathan  Ault                                          

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelmsford, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 12/19/2020 at approximately 2220 hours, Vermont State Police

received a report of a single vehicle crash into a tree on Summerhill Rd.

in Walden, VT. Responding Troopers met with the occupants at the scene. Further

investigation revealed the accused, Nathan Ault, was operating while under the

influence of intoxicants.  Ault was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury

Barracks.  At the conclusion of processing, Ault was released on a citation to appear in

Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division.  There were no injuries sustained during the crash.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/11/2021 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

