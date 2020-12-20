VSP News Release/Derby Barracks/Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2020 at 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: Gloria Kenyon

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-17-2020 at approximately 1915 hours Gloria Kenyon, age 57, of Island Pond, VT was operating a 2004 Cadillac Escalade east on VT Route 105 in Charleston when she reported hearing three gunshots. After hearing the third gunshot the rear driver's side window of her vehicle was broken.

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender(s). The public is encouraged to contact the VT State Police Derby Barracks, or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.