VSP News Release/Derby Barracks/Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A504838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2020 at 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Gloria Kenyon
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-17-2020 at approximately 1915 hours Gloria Kenyon, age 57, of Island Pond, VT was operating a 2004 Cadillac Escalade east on VT Route 105 in Charleston when she reported hearing three gunshots. After hearing the third gunshot the rear driver's side window of her vehicle was broken.
The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender(s). The public is encouraged to contact the VT State Police Derby Barracks, or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.