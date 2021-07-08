Elite Connections Offers Singles More Safety and Security
Elite Connections Brick and Mortar Locations Offering Members More Security than Online Dating Apps
With Elite Connections as your matchmaker, you don't have to worry about a bad date. If one date isn't your dream girl or guy, you simply call your matchmaker, and schedule your next date.”MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Connections states they are serving as the solution to men and women who want privacy and more peace of mind with their names and information, offering users options of confidential, added layers of privacy and top security not found anywhere else in the dating industry. Additionally, In celebration of California now fully re-opening, and things finally getting mostly back to normal, Elite Connections is offering special, introductory rates for select singles. One of America's top matchmaking agencies for over 27 years, the mother and daughter team of Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle announce that they “have been on the leading edge of their field together for over 20 years.”
Those who read the news may have read of numerous online dating sites that often have had users' information hacked, have fake profiles, waste users' valuable time, or at times worse, even endangering their lives. For example; Meet Mindful was reportedly hacked in 2014, Ashley Madison dating site was reportedly hacked in 2015, Adult Friend Finder was reportedly hacked in 2016, and Facebook, which has got their hands into online dating, was reportedly hacked in 2018, among many more. Data Dumps by some hackers have reportedly maliciously published millions of online dating users’ names and information for the world to see.
Elite Connections founder and CEO Sherri Murphy says their company is also unique in other ways, stating “We are a traditional brick and mortar dating agency where you can actually walk into our office, meet us, interview with our professional matchmakers, and tell us exactly what you are looking for in a person and who is your dream girlfriend, boyfriend, or husband or wife.” She adds, “Here at Elite Connections we have a team of experts including dating coaches, wardrobe consultants, and more, making your date the most successful it can be. With an Elite Connections membership, you have the exciting opportunity of meeting great, compatible singles again and again, month after month, or even week after week. And you get to keep dating during the course of your membership until you have found the perfect match that you want to last a lifetime.” Sherri adds, “And you don’t have to worry giving your confidential information to some computer program and getting hacked.”
Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy also adds, “Whether you are looking for a fashion model, an actress, a woman who loves football, a man who likes to go yachting, or who loves to take cruises, or who just want to have children and settle down, we have singles for everyone. We have professional, top quality people that are personally screened, with security background checks before you even meet them, for your peace of mind.” Sherri continues, stating “With an Elite Connections date, you can even find out things about them that could be deal killers even before you meet them. Do they have kids? Do they hate kids? Are they vegan? Do they expect you to cook them steaks every night? Does their mother-in-law live in the basement? Do they smoke pot? Are they religious?”
Just this year in 2021, the dating app MeetMindful was reportedly hacked, putting reportedly 2.28 million of their users at risk. Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy asks, “Why waste time trying to figure out if a person is lying on a risky app or online site that you can't even trust that may get hacked?” Sherri says “Elite Connections takes the guesswork out of dating for you, and reduces the biggest fears of dating, making your dates the most relaxed, pleasurable, and as exciting as they can be.”
With The State of California finally lifted from the shutdown that lasted over a year, people--especially singles--are indeed starved for human interaction. But where should singles go? The MeetMindful hack alone reportedly exposed users’ physical locations, real names, dating preferences, Facebook passwords, and more. Elite Connections Sherri Murphy states that “With Elite Connections as your matchmaker, not only do you not have to worry about getting hacked, you also don't have to worry about a bad date. If one date isn't your dream girl or guy, you simply pick up the phone, call your Elite Connections Matchmaker, and schedule your next date." “There is nothing as exciting as meeting a beautiful person you could fall in love with for the first time,” Sherri says, and lastly states, “for busy professionals, we are the best way to help make that happen.” The company states that singles are invited to call Elite Connections for a special free consultation to discuss their dating needs, with special rates to select singles in celebration of The State of California now fully reopened.
