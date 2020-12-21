Interactive on-line Speed Networking Event

speednetworking event

Tired of the typical networking events; make the choice to attend an event where relationships have the opportunity to flourish.

"Making our community better one day at a time"™” — John C. Morley

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, BERGEN, December 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tired of the typical networking events with a waiting room, people in squares, how do I unmute/mute myself, how do I join a room, where is the virtual background option again.Make the choice now to start your path of professional networking in 2021, learn more, engage with others, listen and see how you can provide value to the other that doesn't directly involve an immediate sale.We work on creating and hosting events that are interactive, fun, educational but most importantly set the stage for you build long term business relationships. Our events require registration and the purchase of a ticket to the event as we want to insure the highest caliber of people are attendingthe events.We look for people that are committed, looking to help others, focus on being interested in the other person rather than worrying about making them self the center of attention.The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce is a a 501 (c) 3 Organization thus your ticket price minus the processing fee of 1.17 charged by eventbrite is completely tax deductible not just a business deduction.After you register at the link below and get your ticket from eventbrite be sure to1) Follow the private link and register on the third party platform2) Be sure to fill out your information in as much detail as possible to get the most value out of our event3) Set the date of Jan 13, 2020 645PM and launch the chrome browser4) Login and you will see the option to join the event shortly5) Be sure to allow your browser permission to use your camera and microphone6) Have a pen/paper or a notepad open on your screen to take down notes from people your connect withOn behalf of myself and the Chamber we wish you and yours a very happy, healthy, prosperous, safe holiday season and 2021!Warmest, regards with gratitudeJohn C. MorleyFranklin Lakes Chamber President

