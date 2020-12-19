Lifetime Networks’ The Balancing Act, Sought Segment on Vikki Jones’ Functional & Fashionable Tote Bags & Briefcases

Vikki Jones Designed Her Bag for Business Ice White Bucket Bag w/ Magnetic Closures by Vikki Jones High-Tech Leather Laptop Tote

The Balancing Act, a morning talk show on Lifetime TV Network takes interest in Vikki Jones’ ’fashionable sleek styled’ fully functional handbags and totes.

It's fascinating to know that my creativity is attracting national television! As with any venture, I think it's important that one makes the best decision(s) and alignment for their ideas. ” — Vikki Jones

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vikki Jones’ brand reinvents luxury for the modern woman, striking an exact balance between design, functionality, and style. The quality of limited stylish pieces attracted the attention of producers of Lifetime Network daytime TV show, The Balancing Act. Co-hosted by Daytime TV legend Montell Williams, The Balancing Act ‘targets women who do it all’, delivering 'style makeovers, parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. It aspires to “guide them through parenthood and work-life”.

Designed with the conscious, fashionable professional in mind, Vikki Jones tote bags feature designated smart-device spaces, ample room for stationery supplies, and plenty of pockets, making transitions from the cafe workday to evenings out seamless. “It is a struggle to put things back in their place in an orderly manner when pressed for time, but when it amounts to wasted time and missed opportunities, that is unacceptable,” says Vikki Jones.

Being a professional on the move presented a problem: storage. Plenty of options existed in the market, aimed at professionals and freelancers, but none were both efficient and attractive. Struggling to stay mobile and still work, Jones says, that “it was at that moment - bag malfunction while boarding a flight to an important event - I decided I was going to do something about it.”

The Balancing Act suggested a short segment entitled "Dress For Success: Fashion and Functionality For Business Women” featuring Jones' business and toe bags. The show would have aired on The Lifetime Network at the end of Q1/2021, and an additional 500 times in National Broadcast Syndication.

About Vikki Jones Tote Bags:

Vikki Jones Totes offers bags and select premier items with superior craftsmanship, hassle-free functionality, made from quality fabrics and materials.

About Vikki Jones:

Vikki Jones is an entrepreneur and founder of VMH Publishing - a four-time award-winning book publishing house. Her work includes some of the most powerful influencers and brands in the world. Including the NFL, WOBI, The Economist, Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Airlines), Former President Barack Obama, Tyler Perry (Producer), Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Osteen (Inspirational Speaker), Ariana Huffington (Founder Huff Post), and a host of others.

Vikki Jones Shares Why She Designed n a Handbag That ‘Works’ For My Business’