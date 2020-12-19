Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update for I-80 Westbound in Clinton County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an update for the I-80 westbound lanes in Clinton County.

PennDOT now has both westbound lanes open between the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County and the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County.

The right/travel lane opened today around 7:00 P.M. The left/passing lane opened yesterday evening. 

PennDOT reminds you that motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl 

                                                                                 

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423   Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #

