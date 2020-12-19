State disciplines health care providers-R20-31

For immediate release: December 18, 2020 (20-254)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Benton County

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied a medical assistant phlebotomist credential to Angel Esteban Cabrera (PC61025693). In 2018 Cabrera was convicted of driving under the influence, and received deferred prosecution on charges of driving under the influence and ignition interlock violation. Cabrera didn’t supply proof of having undergone a required substance use evaluation.

Clallam County

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program filed an amended statement of charges against certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Jessica Renee Nikkel (NC60921393, NA60890704) to reflect that the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services substantiated allegations that the nursing assistant financially exploited a vulnerable adult.

Clark County

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Lucy

Kendall (NA60835862) with unprofessional conduct. Kendall allegedly performed injections of psychiatric medications, which isn’t within a nursing assistant’s scope of practice.

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied a registered nursing assistant credential to Ellen Andromeda McCall (NA61061444). In 2017 and again in 2019 McCall was convicted of driving under the influence.

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Melissa D. Boyd (CG60835968). Boyd, who from 2006 to 2016 was convicted of two felonies and six gross misdemeanors, didn’t supply proof of having undergone a required substance use evaluation.

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Nicolina Marie Balabon (CG61081859), who in 2016 was convicted of first-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Douglas County

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied a registered nursing assistant credential to Rachael Ann Wandling (NA61069417), who didn’t supply proof of having undergone a required mental health examination.

Grays Harbor County

In October 2020 the Psychology Board charged psychologist Ryan D. Donahue (PY00003754) with unprofessional conduct. An audit allegedly showed significant deficiencies in the psychologist’s clinical documentation, along with missing documentation.

Island County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Constance Hagemeyer (RN00106677) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Hagemeyer voluntarily surrendered her Oregon nurse license, charges say, in connection with failing to meet narcotics administration standards.

King County

In October 2020 the Medical Assistant Program agreed to reinstate the medical assistant-phlebotomist credential of Uma Mae Stensen (PC60378788) and placed her on probation for at least three years. Stensen’s license was suspended in 2018 in connection with providing false information about her education and qualifications.

In October 2020 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dentist credential of Sukhminder Buttar (DE00010282).

In October 2020 the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreement with pharmacy technician Connie Hy Taylor (VA00041354) that requires Taylor to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Taylor appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while working at a pharmacy.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Dennis Martin Bellett (RN60853637).

In October 2020 the Dental Commission charged dentist Andrew Young (DE60114186) with unprofessional conduct. The dentist allegedly wrote at least a dozen narcotic pain medication prescriptions for eight different patients, but filled and kept the prescriptions for his own use. Young allegedly kept deficient chart notes for pain medication prescriptions.

In October 2020 the Dental Commission filed an amended statement of charges against dentist Lance B. Timmerman (DE00008229) to add allegations that the dentist didn’t supply a health care investigator with patient records as required by a stipulation.

In October 2020 the Physical Therapy Board charged physical therapist Jin Dawa (PT00010666) with unprofessional conduct. The physical therapist allegedly had a dating and sexual relationship with a former patient.

In October 2020 the Osteopathic Board charged osteopathic physician Stephen Michael O’Connell (OP60194659) with unprofessional conduct. O’Connell allegedly violated a stipulation by relapsing on alcohol, and by submitting an invalid biological fluid test.

Mason County

In October 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Shannon Marie Woodhead (D160037201) with unprofessional conduct. Woodhead allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Megan Nicole Bramlette (LP60495467) with unprofessional conduct. Bramlette allegedly didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Pierce County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Justin Lee Dworschak (LP60304671) with unprofessional conduct. Dworschak allegedly charted performing a dressing change but didn’t change the dressing.

In October 2020 the Independent Clinical Social Worker and Sex Offender Treatment Provider Affiliate programs charged independent clinical social worker and affiliate sex offender treatment provider James Tyrone Williams (LW00009637, AF60688058) with unprofessional conduct. Williams allegedly gave a client about $2,400, and then claimed the client’s two dependent children on his 2015 tax returns as repayment.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Tauna La Rayne Dolphin (RN00102983) with unprofessional conduct. Dolphin allegedly underwent testing after appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol upon arriving for work.

Snohomish County

In October 2020 the Denturists Board withdrew a statement of charges against denturist Svetlana Leonidovna Hinkle (DN60406207).

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Elizabeth Cerdena Clausen (LP00039972) with unprofessional conduct. Clausen allegedly didn’t comply with probationary terms involving performance evaluations and unemployment declarations.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied substance use disorder professional trainee and agency-affiliated counselor credentials to Jordan Matthew Biltoft (CO61036526, CG61036663). In 2017 Biltoft was convicted of third-degree theft, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree assault.

In October 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreement with Maureen Ann Patrick that requires her to cease and desist from practicing reflexology without a license, and to pay a $400 fine. Patrick represented herself as a reflexologist and practiced reflexology, but had no reflexology license.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Jennifer Denise Emmett (NC 60218799 ) with unprofessional conduct. Emmett allegedly charged about $122 on a client’s credit card to renew her own license, and borrowed about $40 from the client to pay for gas.

In October 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional and Counselor programs charged substance use disorder professional trainee, substance use disorder professional, and agency-affiliated counselor Cory L. Bromley (CO60632489, CP60835848, CG60723761) with unprofessional conduct. Bromley allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

In October 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional Trisha Anne Lykins (CP60578326) with unprofessional conduct. Lykins allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.