HouseMaster Recognizes Gainesville Area Real Estate Professional with 2020 Century Club Award

Recognition goes to Genile Morris for being a best-in-class real estate agent and member of the community in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster GatorNation, a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise serving Gainesville, Florida, recently presented three real estate businesses in the region with the company’s Century Club Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Matt Peck, the owner of HouseMaster GatorNation, presented the award to Genile Morris, an agent with Bosshardt Realty Services, LLC.

As a multi-million dollar producer, Morris educates both buyers and sellers about market conditions allowing them to make informed decisions. She has a special place in her heart for first-time home buyers guiding them every step of the way on the journey to their first home.

Morris earned her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Master's of Education at the University of Florida. During her collegiate and professional career, she has served the community by being involved with the Boys and Girls Club, the Gainesville Junior Women's Club, and her Spirit of Faith Church community becoming an FPU graduate and coordinator. She also took up baking as another way to serve her community.

A native of Miami, Morris lived in Gainesville, Florida, for over a decade, moved to Atlanta for a few years, but realized that Gainesville was home. Since then, she has built a thriving real estate business.

“We have worked with Genile through dozens of transactions — we love that she goes above and beyond what is needed for her buyers and sellers,” said Matt Peck, owner of HouseMaster GatorNation. “It’s an honor to recognize Genile for her stellar achievements.”

HouseMaster GatorNation is part of a 40-year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. Peck is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate Genile on her great success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.

For more information and HouseMaster GatorNation, contact Matt Peck at 352-472-5552 or matt.peck@housemaster.com.

About HouseMaster®

HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.