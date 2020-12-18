PatchMaster Franchise Opens to Serve South Atlanta

Experienced Local Government and Public Service Professional Derek Wilson brings drywall repair franchise to the region

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derek Wilson worked in community outreach as a library director, developing programs for families and individuals in need of all ages, and developed partnerships with community stakeholders. Now, the native Atlantan is shifting his focus to aiding others in a different way: an exciting and tangible way to help homeowners and commercial real estate operators in the community.

Derek is opening a specialty drywall repair business, PatchMaster, a fast-growing drywall repair concept sweeping the nation. This is the first PatchMaster location in the Atlanta region.

His PatchMaster franchise will service most of Atlanta, the cities south of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Fulton County, and segments of Cobb and Douglas counties. The franchise location opened its doors this December.

“I look forward to bringing a quality service to homeowners and property managers in my area,” Derek said. “PatchMaster provides me a fantastic opportunity to build a business and create a lasting legacy for my family within our community.”

PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

Currently, PatchMaster has more than 43 franchises signed in 77 territories with 26 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States.

“Derek is an ideal owner to help us expand PatchMaster,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We love welcoming franchise owners who are determined and hard workers — he is through and through a person dedicated to helping others and going the extra mile for his community. He has proven himself to be an enthusiastic business owner and leader who is committed to growing his business. We’re thrilled to provide him the support to grow in Atlanta.”

In his free time, Derek enjoys grilling and smoking barbecue. He also loves finding time to read a good sci-fi book and giving literature recommendations to his friends.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.

PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.

For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://Patchmaster.com.

About PatchMaster



Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 43 franchises signed in 77 territories with 26 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.