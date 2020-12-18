Beaufort County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Changes Hours of Operation to Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19

Non-essential, in-person court proceedings have been suspended for 30 days consistent with the order issued by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on December 14. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County, the clerk of superior court’s office will be changing its hours of operation in an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to the staff and public.

Effective December 21, the clerk’s office will be open for business from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. While the clerk’s office will remain open, the number of staff available may be reduced due to safety precautions and adjusted working schedules. Unless required to appear in person to conduct business, attorneys and the public should use email and telephone to communicate with court staff. Contact information can be found on the Beaufort County webpage on www.NCcourts.gov.

The courthouse and register of deeds will operate under normal hours.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov