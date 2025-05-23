Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 32
Governor Josh Stein has appointed Jessie Conley as district court judge in Judicial District 32 (Alexander and Iredell counties). She will fill the vacancy of the retirement of Judge Bryan Corbett.
Conley currently works at Pressly, Thomas & Conley P.A. in Statesville and previously served as a district court judge for Judicial District 22 from 1990 to1994. She received her B.A. from Duke University and her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.
