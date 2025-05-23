Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,725 in the last 365 days.

Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 32

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Jessie Conley as district court judge in Judicial District 32 (Alexander and Iredell counties). She will fill the vacancy of the retirement of Judge Bryan Corbett.

Conley currently works at Pressly, Thomas & Conley P.A. in Statesville and previously served as a district court judge for Judicial District 22 from 1990 to1994. She received her B.A. from Duke University and her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 32

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more