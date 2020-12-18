» News » 2020 » Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead celebrate Christm...

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead celebrate Christmas on the 19th century Missouri frontier through Dec. 31

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 18, 2020 – Staff at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site invites the public to view 19th century period decorations created from natural materials gathered on the homestead. Visitors can learn about 19th century Christmas traditions on a virtual tour of the historic site through Thursday, Dec. 31. To view the virtual tour, a smartphone with internet access is required, as visitors will need to scan the QR codes posted throughout the historic site property.

By hiking on one of the trails, visitors can experience the calm and stillness of a winter’s day on the homestead, seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

The Boone Home is open for visitors to view on their own during regular operating hours, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday. Three stops on the virtual tour are inside the home. The Boone Home will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. The site office is temporarily closed and guided tours are suspended. Those interested in learning more, should call 417-751-3266.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

