Monroe County: Work Scheduled Next Week on I-80 and Other Roadways

County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono and Stroud Townships Road name: Cherry Lane Road Between: PA 191 and Hallet Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 12/23/20 Est completion date: 12/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Barrett Township Road name: PA 390 Between: PA 447 and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 12/23/20 Est completion date: 12/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg) and Exit 307 (PA 611 To PA 191) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 12/22/20 Est completion date: 12/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Jackson Township Road name: Camelback Road Between: Sullivan Trail and Big Pocono Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 12/21/20 Est completion date: 12/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 To PA 191) and Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 12/21/20 Est completion date: 12/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Smithfield and Middle Smithfield Stroud Townships Road name: PA 402 Between: Marshalls Creek Road and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 12/21/20 Est completion date: 12/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

