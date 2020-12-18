Route 414 Remains Closed in Brown Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 414 in Brown Township, Lycoming County are advised the road remains closed this afternoon due to a snow slide between Cedar Run and Slate Run that occurred on Thursday, December 17.

Crews are on scene removing snow and material from the roadway and expect to re-open Route 414 this evening.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

