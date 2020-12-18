Nurse Practitioner Charged Following TBI Medicaid Fraud Investigation

LAWRENCEBURG – Working alongside investigators from the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI Agents assigned to its Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments for a nurse practitioner accused of fraudulently issuing prescriptions for scheduled drugs.

The investigation into Patsy Burks (DOB 9-5-53) began in July of 2020, when allegations surfaced surrounding Burks, who owned and operated North Terrace Medical Clinic in Lawrenceburg. During the investigation, authorities determined Burks inappropriately used patient information to fraudulently issue prescriptions for scheduled drugs.

On Thursday, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Burks with 37 counts of Obtaining Prescription Drugs by Fraud, 37 counts of Identity Theft, and two counts of TennCare Fraud. Authorities subsequently arrested Burks and booked her into the Lawrence County Jail on $25,000 bond.