PennDOT Reopens Concord Road Bridge in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Concord Road over Green Creek in Concord Township, Delaware County, following the completion of a bridge replacement project.

PennDOT’s contractor replaced the existing structure with a two-lane, 27-foot-long and 30-foot-wide concrete single-span bridge with spread box beams. The structure carries an average of 6,979 vehicles a day.

Concord Road Bridge is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4.9 million project.

Structures completed under this project include:

Kaolin Road Bridge over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County.

The other structures included in this bridge replacement/rehabilitation project include the following:

Mansion Road Bridge over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick Township, Chester County. Built in 1904, Mansion Road Bridge (Brower’s Bridge) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and a part of the Reading Furnace Historic District;

Route 63 Bridge (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County; and

Route 320 Bridge (Trinity Lane) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. Built in 1789, the Trinity Lane Bridge is also listed with the National Register of Historic Places and noted as the fifth oldest bridge in the Unites States of America.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA Application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #