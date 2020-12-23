Lori Hamilton Releases New Logo for Her Company, Earl & Grace Productions
The logo is inspired by the kindness of members of her family
My production company honors all the everyday heroes who do the same and brings their stories to light.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Hamilton has released a new animated logo for her company, Earl & Grace Productions. The logo was inspired by the kindness and generosity of the couple who adopted Hamilton’s father and raised him.
— Lori Hamilton
Earl and Grace Kent were farmers in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Earl was a war veteran who served in the military along with his brother. Earl was wounded after helping the allies win the Battle of the Bulge. While still recovering from his injuries, Earl and his wife adopted Hamilton’s father, Dr. Kenneth Ender, as a 13-year-old from foster care. Ken went on to put himself through pharmacy school and then medical school. After medical school, he opened a medical practice and hospital in an underserved community that had never had one.
In the early 1800s, attorneys for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) took on a case and more accountability of foster parents began. In the early 1900s, social agencies began to pay and supervise foster parents. Many children during WWII were left to foster care and adoption, as was Hamilton’s father, whose own father died before he was born.
Hamilton wanted to create something that not only shared the love and kindness of her grandparents but also connected to the many unsung acts of kindness that people perform every day. Lori said, “Earl and Grace spent their lives growing things and helping others, not expecting any great praise for the effort. My production company honors all the everyday heroes who do the same and brings their stories to light.”
The logo is a collaborative project with animator Montana Hall and music producing company, Stephen Arnold Music.
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films and created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 39 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see
more of her work visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
Julia Roberts
Roberts Resource
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Earl & Grace Productions, Inc