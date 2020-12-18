Madeline Golden working on a cross-stitch pattern that features a likeness of the Zwaanendael Museum. Golden will be conducting a cross-stitch workshop on Jan. 16, 2020 as part of the “Stitching on the Light: A Virtual Stitch Along” program.

(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 18, 2020) — During the month of January 2021, the Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes, Del. will be conducting the online program “Stitching on the Light: A Virtual Stitch Along” in which participants create their own cross-stitch embroidery featuring likenesses of Lewes-area lighthouses including the Harbor of Refuge, Delaware Breakwater East End, and Fenwick Island lighthouses. Cross stitch is a form of needlework in which X-shaped stitches are used to form a picture.

On Jan. 2, 9, 23 and 30, portions of the cross-stitch pattern and instructions will be posted on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. On Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m., former Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter Madeline Golden will conduct a cross-stitch workshop streamed live via Zoom (registration required by going to the following hyperlink: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zlK-SCGcSVSLFFiD7HDMfw). The workshop will also be streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page. “Stitching on the Light: A Virtual Stitch Along” is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact the Zwaanendael Museum via e-mail at zmuseum@delaware.gov or by telephone at 302-645-1148.

Zwaanendael Museum

The Zwaanendael Museum was built in 1931 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the state’s first European colony, Swanendael, established by the Dutch along Hoorn Kill (present-day Lewes-Rehoboth Canal) in 1631. Designed by E. William Martin (architect of Legislative Hall and the Hall of Records in Dover), the museum is modeled after the town hall in Hoorn, the Netherlands, and features a stepped facade gable with carved stonework and decorated shutters. The museum’s exhibits and presentations provide a showcase for Lewes-area maritime, military and social history.