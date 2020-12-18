Quincy Valentine Delivers His New Single, “Day Dreams.”

Quincy Valentine releases "Day Dreams," Featuring Shamyra | Now Available on all Streaming Platforms

NEW YORK, N.Y., USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever so often, the music world experiences the arrival of a producer/musician/songwriter who can also rap, bringing a fresh perspective, causing a buzzing from music lovers everywhere. This is the case with "Day Dreams," the new single from Quincy Valentine, Now available on all streaming platforms.

Quincy Valentine, who brought us his previous release, "Like You Do," is back again with his new single, "Day Dreams," featuring Shamyra.

In a recent interview, when asked about how the collaboration came into existence, Quincy responded:

"I met Shamyra through my label, Xplore Music Group. Initially, we were getting ready to release a different song. Then I sent Day Dreams as a potential follow up single, and well, "Day Dreams" ended up being the single. The vibe was just undeniable. I had sat in one of Shamyra's sessions once, and she's incredible at what she does. So when they [The Label] suggested she replace my scratch singing parts on the chorus, I had no complaints. I originally had a third verse, but I scrapped it so she could have room to do her thing on the bridge." Quincy Valentine

Be on the lookout for a music video during the 1st quarter of 2021.

Brief Bio:

Musician. Engineer. Producer. Songwriter. Artist. Quincy Valentine has a vast range of talent and versatility. He discovered and pursued his passion for music at the very young age of 9 in the Bronx, New York. Starting with talent shows and school performances, his natural born talent and years of practicing his craft has brought joy and entertainment to hundreds of people across the US.

Quincy has had the opportunity to work with many different artists and warmed the hearts and minds of many through his art. Starting from playing keyboard in churches, he's progressed to play for various local artists, to big names like Scarface. Using his technical skills and forward vision, Quincy has also been a music director for recording artists and theatre productions associated with Carnegie Hall Presents, Theater for the New City, and Oberia D. Dempsey Theater.

Quincy is available for interviews; please inquire here: samsdigital.net@gmail.com

Label: Xplore Music Group