Governor Cooper Statement on Secretary Regan's Appointment to EPA

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper has released the following statement on North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan's appointment to lead the United States Environmental Protection Agency:

"I am proud that President-elect Biden has recognized the talent we have here to select Michael Regan, North Carolina born and educated, to be EPA Administrator. Michael has served as DEQ secretary with distinction, helping advance my climate change executive order and promoting creative solutions to some of our toughest challenges. He has important work ahead of him helping battle climate change on a national level, and I wish him and his family the best on this next step."

# # #