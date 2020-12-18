Burgopak Packaging for Wellness Brand ‘Hims’ Helps Redefine Perceptions of Men’s Health in a Rapidly Changing Landscape

Hims Erectile dysfunction packaging by Burgopak Burgopak award-winning innovative opening mechanism for Hims packaging design, featuring cabrio patented solution Burgopak award-winning cabrio packaging design for Hims Men's Health range. Innovative and patented design.

With a refreshing and energetic brand in place, the packaging needed to extend this narrative to the physical with an engaging and enriched unboxing experience.

We are seeing now more than ever the impact of packaging in the e-commerce landscape.” — Alethea Price, Marketing Manager at Burgopak

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hims is a brand paving the way for health and wellness, taking the stigma out of erectile disfunction and hair loss. With a unique business model that acts as both a confidential safe space to talk about these issues with a medical professional, while simultaneously presenting a discrete e-commerce platform, Hims are empowering men of all ages to take control of their health and wellness.

With an exclusively digital sales point, visual identity for this brand is key. They place great emphasis on vibrant colours and modern lifestyle elements to bring a fresh and young feel to a topic that has previously been kept to a much more mature demographic. Widening the conversation to men of all ages, the fun and playful imagery of cacti of all shapes and sizes evokes a sense of humour and intrigue, fighting the stigma that may previously have discouraged men’s exploration of these conditions.

With a refreshing and energetic brand in place, the packaging needed to extend this narrative to the physical. As the first touch point and ‘hello’ from the Brand, the moment of unboxing and the sensory experience that follows was paramount to setting the stage and continuing to build on the sentiments of the brand.

Delivered by post, the packaging design presents a minimalist and discrete aesthetic, to provide a degree of privacy while continuing the extension of the fresh and modern feel of this brand. The use of kraft board accomplishes this while maintaining a trendy and organic edge that appeals to a wide audience and age range.

Presented in Burgopak’s iconic Cabrio format, the pull of a ribbon spurs the front panel to slide away, hiding inside the pack to reveal first the product brochure, with bold pink and blue branding and draw attention again to those playfully suggestive cacti. Removing the brochure we then see the product range presented in a snug fitment in matching kraft board.

The paired back display and clean lines are unobtrusive, but warm and friendly, creating a healthy and uplifting first product experience that sets the scene for building self-confidence and reclaiming your health and wellness.

We are seeing now more than ever the impact of packaging in the e-commerce landscape. With more people at home, and fewer chances for engagement, the opportunity to reach your audience through well designed presentation, and visceral experiences are key to customer loyalty and growth.

Be sure to sign up to the official mailing list here, for all the latest news, innovations and up-coming limited designs from Burgopak and Duallok.

If you’d like to learn more about this project, collaboration or receive a sample from Burgopak’s ever growing innovative packaging range, reach out to us and ask about using Invercote in your next product design info@burgopak.com.